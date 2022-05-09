A benefit gig to be held later this month in Stamford to support the people of Ukraine has already raised more than £2,000.

Ten acts are appearing on the bill at the Ukrainian Crisis Concert which takes place on Sunday, May 22 at Borderville Sports Complex, in Stamford.

On current ticket sales, organisers believe there may be no tickets available on the door and are urging anyone interested to book their places now.

The concert will feature The Prods, The Amber Squad, The Dancing Wuli Masters, Rita and the Rogues, Pail McClure, Archie Maclennan, Matt and Lottie, Stamford Ska, Eleanor Turner and Asa Monahan.

Doors open at 12.30 and a fully licensed bar and food will be available.

Tickets are £10, with under 12s admitted free, and available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/ukraine-crisis-concert with proceeds to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

London punk band The Prods will play the Ukraine benefit gig in Stamford. Photo: Mago Dncn

Several town businesses and organisations have donated to the cause - Stamford AFC, Stamford College, Jak Garner and the team at 7Formation, Cabel of Oakham, Lartec, and The Crown Hotel, Stamford.

Bowlers Craft Brewery have also given a barrel of beer for the day, and Sutherland Way Newsagents have donated a raffle prize.

Any businesses wishing to give raffle prizes should contact Richard Beechey at rbeechey@talktalk.net or 07767 258080, and visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stamford-ukraine-concert to make a cash donation.

Oakham band, The Amber Squad are performing

Eleanor Turner will provide reflective music