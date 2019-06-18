The recently crowned Miss Lincolnshire is holding a fun-filled cabaret evening to raise funds for her charities before the Miss England Grand Final later in the year.

Ella Grace Bayley is supporting The Chronicle Sunshine Fund and the charity Beauty with a Purpose through her event on June 29 at Ryhall Village Hall.

Tickets cost £15 and include a buffet and disco, while there will also be a bar, charity auction and raffle.

Ella Grace , 17, said: "I'm really excited to be taking part in the Miss England final and can't wait to meet all the other contestants. I'm really enjoying my charity work too; so many local businesses have been so kind donating wonderful prizes for my charity auction and raffle."

The Miss England final takes place over July 31 and August 1 in Newcastle. Fifty national winners will test their skills in different rounds.

To enquire about tickets for the cabaret evening, call 07876 171 063.