Christmas plans ruined for residents in Wothorpe, Wittering, Barnack and Bainton in Peterborough tier 4 rules
Published: 13:00, 24 December 2020
| Updated: 13:20, 24 December 2020
Thousands of people living in villages near Stamford will not be able to see their family this Christmas.
Villages including Wothorpe, Wittering, Barnack and Bainton, have been put in tier 4 due to being in the Peterborough catchment area.
Tier 4, announced on Saturday, by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is the equivalent of lockdown and will mean non-essential retail shops, gyms and close contact services must shut and that residents in those areas are unable to see their loved ones on Christmas Day.