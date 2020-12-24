Thousands of people living in villages near Stamford will not be able to see their family this Christmas.

Villages including Wothorpe, Wittering, Barnack and Bainton, have been put in tier 4 due to being in the Peterborough catchment area.

Tier 4, announced on Saturday, by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is the equivalent of lockdown and will mean non-essential retail shops, gyms and close contact services must shut and that residents in those areas are unable to see their loved ones on Christmas Day.