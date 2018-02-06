Tills are ringing at Langham Village Hall

The tills were ringing at Langham Village Hall on Saturday (February 3) as the church’s bellringers hosted their annual table top sale.

A good crowd of visitors to the event ensured that just shy of £400 was raised towards the maintenance of the historic bells.

Despite terrible weather, there were bacon sandwiches and drinks on offer to warm up visitors and a good selection of tables to browse, including one by the bellringers themselves.

Ray Bailey, bell captain, organises the annual event to ensure there’s money in the bank incase repairs are needed. Last year, a wheel on one of the bells broke. It cost £650 to repair and the year before, a new set of ropes was bought for £1,200.

The table top sale is the main fundraising event for the bellringers but they also receive donations and payments from other teams who wish to ring Langham’s bells.

Normally the sale is held in January but had to be pushed back to February due to other events in the hall. Thankfully this did not have an impact on the amount raised.

Ray said: “The sale went very well and there was a good crowd of people. They seemed to enjoy it and we raised what we would normally so it was a good day.”