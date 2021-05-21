Cycling and pedestrian friendly streets, less traffic, street cafes, “parklets” and planters. Chairman of Connect Stamford, David Taylor, says now is the time to rethink the town centre. Here he lays out his vision for how the high street could adapt to our post-pandemic world and our forever-changed ways of living, working, shopping, travelling and trading.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused the biggest societal shift since the Second World War. It has disrupted many aspects of our lives and we have all had to adapt to large-scale behavioural change, forcing us into a host of changes to the ways we live and work.

Thankfully vaccines are now lifting us out of lockdown and allowing us once more to cautiously enjoy the things which we once took for granted. Doubtless some aspects of our lives will return to the way they were pre-covid, but many others will not.

This image was produced for the Bristol Cycling Campaign, showing the benefits of a liveable neighbourhoods. These are residential neighbourhoods that contain traffic filters such as bollards or planters at strategic locations. The filters stop cars, vans and lorries from the using the streets as rat-runs and have major benefits on health of residents in these neighbourhoods. Photo: Smith Maloney Architects

We will work differently, our modes and frequency of travel will change, and the way our high streets are used will be refashioned as our shopping habits change and the retail landscape adapts.

This makes now the time to rethink Stamford’s town centre, considering how we use and adapt it to the benefit of residents, businesses, visitors and the environment as we move into new normal.

So, what changes have occurred to Stamford living over the pandemic?

David Taylor shares the vision for Connect Stamford

During lockdown we have all exercised more, recognising the physical benefits of walking and cycling and the positive effect they have on our mental well-being.

We’ve all driven less and that has brought environmental benefits with many parts of our town experiencing a huge reduction in harmful emissions particularly during the first lockdown.

Many of us have been forced to work from home in the largest workplace experiment ever conducted. What we (and our employers) have discovered is that by using technology which has been around for years, we can work more effectively from home whilst benefitting from being able to work more flexibly and enjoy a better quality of life, without the commute.

Our local businesses have had to adapt too, with many showing their creative, entrepreneurial spirit. Some retailers have moved online or upped their internet sales game. Many eateries and pubs have shifted to click and collect, takeaways, and home deliveries. Most recently we’ve also seen a number increase their capacity for alfresco dining including the provision of seating throughout the town’s streets and on Red Lion Square.

So, how should Stamford’s town centre change in order to better reflect our lifestyle post-covid? How can we make our town centre and the ways in which we travel to it, through it, and utilise it, better for the local community and more attractive for visitors?

First and foremost we have to turn our attention to the massive burden that traffic has on the town. Stamford’s streets, designed for horse and carriage, cannot cater for the volumes they are currently expected to deal with. With 23 per cent of all car journeys being less than one mile and a large proportion of Stamfordians living within 15 minutes walk time of the centre, shouldn’t we all try to make a walk into town the norm?

Don’t forget, we are all “traffic”, so we are the problem. Did you know three-quarters of walkable trips within Stamford are made by car? We should all endeavour to play our part in reducing this for the benefit of our health and environment.

Of course, sometimes taking the car is not an option but oftentimes, given travel time into town, and the need to find parking, it is.

We’ve seen proposals come forward from the St George’s Residents Group and others to make part of the centre of town a low traffic neighbourhood (LTN). Such schemes should be supported, they will make our town centre safer and more accessible to cyclists and walkers. LTNs have been proved very successful in similar towns making them streets even more enticing for visitors and boosting trade for local businesses.

A reduction in the size of HGVs allowed down the High Street and a further restriction on delivery times (say from 6pm to 8am) would also yield benefits in terms of the street scene and environment as would better enforcement of the current guidelines which are all too often flouted in what should be a pedestrianised zone.

We need to further support our amazing local independent businesses which I believe many of the measures outlined here will do. In addition, I and many people I talk to would love us to embrace the shift to alfresco dining which increased seating on our streets has delivered. We’ve all enjoyed the café culture vibe which it has brought about, but licenses for these additional measures are time limited and so we need to extend them for those who want to continue trading in this way.

So, let’s all grasp this opportunity – reducing car dominance and making walking and cycling the easiest and safest option for everyday journeys is a key part of the solution to Stamford’s town centre traffic woes. Changing the ways of we use our streets and enhancing them for our town’s visitors is good for our businesses and for our environment.

Some folks will see my proposals as wishful, idealistic, blue-sky thinking – nice but impractical.

To these people I say there has never been a better time to capitalise on the behavioural changes which the pandemic foisted on us and to positively respond to societal change with structural change too. Let’s all take the blinkers off and reimagine our beautiful town for the post-Covid world. Together we can all make Stamford an even better place.