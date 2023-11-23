A charity needs to raise £300,000 to save its services.

Following a lack of funding, the Young People’s Counselling Service (YPCS) has launched a campaign to keep its doors open.

The closure of the charity, which supports children in Stamford and across Cambridgeshire, would affect the hundreds of 11 to 18-year-olds supported by its mental health services.

Young People’s Counselling Service staff and supporters with patrons Warwick and Annabelle Davis at the opening of the Annabelle Davis Centre hub

A target of £300,000 has been set to cover operational costs and fund 12-session courses of therapy to more than 550 children.

Dr Alison Graham, a GP at Lakeside Healthcare Yaxley and chairperson of the the charity, said: “We find ourselves with just six months to save this charity that we love so deeply – and that provides such a critical mental health service to the young people of our city and our region at a time when those services are needed more than ever.

“The pandemic exacerbated an already worsening mental health crisis in our young people and with an NHS that is strapped for resources, charities like Young People’s Counselling Service fill a crucial gap in services.”

In the past year, the charity supported 450 young people in the region through counselling services and a further 800 with the NHS.

As the charity makes its call for support, they have 90 young people actively using their services.

Dr Graham said: “As is so often the case with charities under pressure, our situation does not come due to a lack of demand.

“So today we’re calling on everyone – the public, businesses, councils and MPs alike – to join our cause and help save our charity.

“No donation is too small, or idea too big.

“Whether it’s making us a part of your work Christmas party plans, or partnering with us in a long-term capacity.

“There is no charity like the Young People’s Counselling Service.”

A JustGiving page has been set up www.justgiving.com/campaign/saveypcs for donations and people with fundraising ideas are urged to email saveypcs@ypcs.uk.

