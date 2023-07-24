Time running out to use Stamford visitor parking permits issued by SKDC
Published: 12:00, 24 July 2023
People with visitor parking vouchers for Stamford that were issued by South Kesteven District Council have until July 31 to use them.
The district council is handing over responsibility for on-street permits and vouchers to Lincolnshire County Council.
Those with homes or businesses in certain Stamford streets can apply for new permits or vouchers at: lincolnshire.gov.uk/parking/parking-enforcement/4
The new permits will be digital and not displayed with a vehicle.