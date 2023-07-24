Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Time running out to use Stamford visitor parking permits issued by SKDC

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 24 July 2023

People with visitor parking vouchers for Stamford that were issued by South Kesteven District Council have until July 31 to use them.

The district council is handing over responsibility for on-street permits and vouchers to Lincolnshire County Council.

Those with homes or businesses in certain Stamford streets can apply for new permits or vouchers at: lincolnshire.gov.uk/parking/parking-enforcement/4

SKDC visitor parking vouchers cannot be used after July 31
SKDC visitor parking vouchers cannot be used after July 31

The new permits will be digital and not displayed with a vehicle.

Politics Stamford Traffic and Travel Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE