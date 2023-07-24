People with visitor parking vouchers for Stamford that were issued by South Kesteven District Council have until July 31 to use them.

The district council is handing over responsibility for on-street permits and vouchers to Lincolnshire County Council.

Those with homes or businesses in certain Stamford streets can apply for new permits or vouchers at: lincolnshire.gov.uk/parking/parking-enforcement/4

SKDC visitor parking vouchers cannot be used after July 31

The new permits will be digital and not displayed with a vehicle.