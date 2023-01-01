A call has been made to ensure the King's coronation will be vividly remembered for years to come.

Charles III will officially be crowned King on May 6, 2023 in a ceremony which is set to take place at Westminster Abbey.

The King's coronation will see the country given a three-day weekend to celebrate - in line with the Queen's coronation almost 70 years ago - so that street parties and celebratory events can be held.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Ursula Jones of Stamford Civic Society attended a Stamford Town Council meeting last week, calling on the councillors to do their bit.

Ursula, who was a child at the time of the Queen's coronation, said: "I remember the last coronation absolutely vividly. It was a huge event.

"It was far bigger than the silver or even the Platinum Jubilee, particularly in towns and villages.

Jubilee celebrations in Stamford last year

"The event in London is huge but there are all sorts of things that can be done in a town like Stamford."

Ursula added that there had been some comments not enough effort was made in the more recent jubilees.

She called for 'quick and urgent organisation' to put together a shop window display competition as well as hold competitions in schools.

Members of Stamford Town Council agreed with Ursula and will discuss plans at an events committee on January 16.