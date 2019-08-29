Here are the approximate timings for the events making up the Bourne Cycle Festival on Saturday (August 31) and Sunday (September 1).

The women's elite race starts in Bourne at 2.45pm on Saturday and the men's race at 1pm.

There is also a sportive at 8am on Saturday and a women's team time trial at 10.30am on Sunday.

Andrew Norman, head of visitor economy at InvestSK, with Andy Funnell and Clive Farmer Photo: Alan Walters

All races start and finish in West Street.

Also on both days, there will be the Oldrids and Downtown Event Village on the Wellhead.

This is open from 10am to 6pm and includes live cycling and parkour displays and demonstrations, live music and a food court.

Approximate timings for the women's race

Pedal power Vs parkour display times are:

Saturday, August 31 - 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm.

Sunday, September 1 – 10am, 2.30pm, 4pm and 5pm.

This will be in the main arena.

Aproximate timings for the men's race

