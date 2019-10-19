Fifteen jobs are promised from a planned industrial unit at Tinwell.

The Cecil Estate Family Trust seek to build the 929m2 unit on a 11,404m2 site at Unit 8, Tinwell Business Park, Steadfold Lane, Tinwell.

There would also be parking for 22 cars.

The site is currently a disused concrete and grass area on the established business park.

The application to Rutland County Council says there is demand for the building, which could be split into three units, would help fill a demand for units in the Stamford area currently unmet.

The scheme would also be in-keeping with other nearby industrial units.

A similar application in 2014 was approved, but the unit was never

built.