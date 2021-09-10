Friends have rallied around a cancer patient who is undergoing pioneering treatment after being hit by the life-threatening disease for a third time in 10 years.

A Crowdfunding campaign has been set up to support the family of Zsolt Telekesi as he begins his latest battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Five or six years ago I was discharged and they said it was cured completely,” he said. “So to find out it has relapsed has made this year very difficult.

Zsolt and his fiancee Karolina both work for Pizza Express having met in 2010

“This time I have a five-year-old, a mortgage and since mid-July I have not been able to work.”

Zsolt, 41, first moved to Stamford from his native Hungary in 2004 and has worked at Pizza Express in the town for the last 10 years, while also setting up as a self-employed gardener.

He met his fiancee Karolina in 2010, but a year later, he was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Five-year-old daughter Mia is a huge motivation for Zsolt to beat non-Hodgkin Lymphoma for a third time

After chemotherapy treatment in Hungary he came home to Karolina and Stamford, but in May 2012, six months after remission, the disease returned, leading to more extensive and demanding treatment here, involving high doses of chemotherapy, and ultimately a stem cell transplant.

With Zsolt unable to work during many months of treatment and recovery, the couple had lost most of their savings, but the all-clear from cancer offered them a priceless new start.

It was crowned with the birth of daughter Mia in 2016 after a successful IVF programme, persuading them to postpone their wedding and plough their savings into buying a home.

Yet, sadly, the story does not end there.

Zsolt started to feel stomach pain in January this year, and after countless hospital visits, scans and tests, in June consultants delivered the dreaded diagnosis that non-Hodgkin lymphoma had, against the odds, come back again.

“To have cancer three times in 10 years is just crazy,” he added. “I cried a lot, not even about myself, but because of my family.

“I am 41 and my daughter is five - I just want to raise her. It is all very hard to explain to a five-year-old.”

He recently began new CAR T-cell transplant treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, one of only nine hospitals in the UK to offer it.

Zsolt has been warned it could cause temporary brain damage robbing him - for a time - of his memory and the ability to talk or write.

But as tough as that sounds, it remains his best hope.

“After this treatment there are no other options - it is my only chance to get back my health and be cured,” he explained.

“My doctors told me that if this cancer had come along for a third time two or three years ago they would have given me only a five per cent chance to survive.

“It will be a tough time for a few more months, but hopefully then I will get good results, get back my health, carry on with my life and help raise my daughter.

“If all goes well, maybe next February I can get back to work. The first two years after treatment are the most important.

“I am so pleased to have the NHS, the doctors and nurses, and for this treatment. I have no words.”

His main concern now is for the toll on his family as once again serious illness denies him the chance to provide for them.

It’s at times like these that you discover what friends are for, and Zsolt has been deeply moved by their support.

A Help for Zsolt Crowdfunding page has been set up, while members of the Stamford Anti-Racism Group have organised a fundraising bike ride for him at Rutland Water on October 3.

The fun family cycle ride is a gentle 6km loop, open to all, starting at 11am from Normanton Church.

“The amount of help I have had has been absolutely incredible,” he said.

“My friends, my colleagues at Pizza Express, my gardening clients - they are amazing people.”

l Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpforzsolt if you would like to help or find out more, or www.gofundme.com/f/help-raise-money-for-zsolt-battle-with-cancer to donate to the fundraising bike ride.