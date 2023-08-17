The head of Uppingham School has spoken of the strength, energy and compassion of this year’s A-level pupils.

Congratulating them on their results, Dr Richard Maloney said this year is the first time the year group has sat public exams and that staff were proud of the results they had achieved.

He added: “This year’s cohort are among the strongest we have seen at Uppingham in recent years. Not only have they achieved results they should be rightly proud of, but they have shown themselves to be a very impressive group of young people.

Dr Richard Maloney

“The upper sixth have led the school with energy and compassion and although today's results will open many doors for them, ultimately what matters to us are the qualities of the person who steps through.

“It is hugely rewarding for all of us involved in supporting the pupils through their studies to see their accomplishments, and my thanks to the exceptionally dedicated teachers who have been crucial to their success.”

Half of grades at Uppingham School this year were at A* or A, with more than 80 per cent of grades A*, A or B.

Pupils’ next steps include attending universities in Oxford, Cambridge, Durham, Edinburgh and Newcastle.

