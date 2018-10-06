Toddler toddle proves a hit

Carla Luxford with ther daughter Autumn at the cheque handover (4497124)

The Bourne Town Hall restoration project was given a significant boost by a group of toddlers and their mums who raised more than £300 for the initiative.

Organiser Carla Luxford said she had attended a quiz in April to raise money for the town hall project when she felt inspired to help.

“The planned completion date is the same year as my daughter starts school (2021) and I feel it’ll benefit her massively as I’m sure the local schools will use it and I certainly will,” said Carla of the town hall and plans to restore it. “The plans look so exciting.”

Wanting to do her bit to help, Carla came up with the idea of a sponsored toddle and teddy bear picnic.

Participants met at the Wellhead Park in Bourne and did a loop around the park.

“All the toddlers were walking together. It was so cute,” said Carla.

“We then found a shaded spot under a tree and had a delicious picnic with our teddies. One of the mums, Colette, made some winter hats and took orders on the day for more to raise additional money for the town hall.

“I’d set a target of £100 and we smashed this with a huge £324.50 raised.

“I hope to make it an annual event.”

Charles Houseago, chairman of the restoration project steering group, welcomed the money raised. He said plans to convert the ‘shambles’ in the town hall were progressing which would allow for more fundraising events in the

new year.