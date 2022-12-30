Christmas is a time for coming together, which is what a community did when a dog went missing.

Sharon Monteath brought her parents to Stamford on Christmas Eve, but what started as a relaxing day quickly became her worst nightmare when her four-year-old border terrier, Toffee, slipped her collar and ran off along High Street.

Sharon posted on Stamford social media pages appealing for help and soon people were showing up in their droves to search.

Sharon Monteath and her dog Toffee who went missing in Stamford over Christmas

Sharon said: “For all the places to be lost I’m so glad it was Stamford. Everyone was amazing.”

As well as being offered assistance looking for Toffee, friendly residents made sure Sharon and her family had food and drink to keep them going.

Sharon, who lives in Kettering, was heartened to bump into people late into the night who were still out looking for Toffee.

Steve Morris who found the missing dog Toffee

During the night ABC taxis put out the word to their drivers to look, and the town’s street pastors and Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers also kept an eye out.

Sharon spent Christmas day in Stamford, continuing her search and was helped by resident Steve Morris, 40, a keen runner who covered 10 miles in his search on Boxing day morning.

“I was in a similar situation about five years ago when one of my dogs went missing and the community came together,” he said.

“I know how I felt at that time so I was keen to help.

“Any other person would have done the same, which is the beauty about Stamford. Everybody comes together when it’s needed.”

Steve eventually spotted Toffee in the grounds of Stamford Junior School near Cattle Market. He waited there and called Sharon.

She brought her friend, Bob Maryan and his dog, to help coax out Toffee.

“When Bob brought her out I just cried,” said Sharon. “We thought she would have been lost forever.”

Steve added: “Giving time up over Christmas didn’t bother me in the slightest.

“Many more people did the same - I was just the lucky one to be there at the right time on Boxing day.

“There was such a feeling of fulfilment knowing I helped to reunite them.”

Sharon believes it was the power of Facebook which ultimately brought Toffee back to her.

“Everyone was amazing. I wish I could live here," she said.

“All residents in Stamford were lovely and helpful but particularly Anna Wing-Sketch, Mike Sketch, Diana Freeman, Marie Pears, Anne-Marie Hamill, Steve and Julie Morris.”

To make up for their lost Christmas time, Sharon’s family celebrated Toffee’s return at a dinner on Boxing day evening.