South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) is proposing a £5 increase in council tax for 2021/22 - but cuts are being made.

The budget, which includes a proposal to remove town toilet attendants, will be examined at two meetings of the authority next week - the cabinet on Tuesday and the scrutiny committee on Wednesday.

The increase, which is not high enough to spark a referendum, would mean SKDC asking residents of Band D homes to pay £168.62 annually towards the services it provides — a rise of 3.06 per cent.