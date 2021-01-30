Home   News   Article

Public toilets in Stamford and Grantham to remain open without attendants

Public toilets are set to remain open without attendants.

At a virtual meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday (January 26), councillors were informed that the toilets in Red Lion Square will remain open despite the axing of attendants.

Coun Sue Sandall, chairman of the finance committee, said: "Stamford and Grantham toilets will remain open, it is only the fact attendants won't be there.

