A town’s toilets have been labelled as ‘appalling’.

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday (January 25), town clerk, Patricia Stuart-Mogg, issued a plea for the toilets in Red Lion Square in Stamford to be better maintained by the district council.

After visiting the building she was ‘stunned’ at the state of the toilets.

Stamford public toilets in Red Lion Square. Photo: Google

“It’s a wonderful architectural building in Stamford but it’s in such an appalling state,” she said.