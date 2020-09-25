Public toilets in Red Lion Square, Stamford closed for repairs
Published: 17:35, 25 September 2020
| Updated: 17:36, 25 September 2020
People will not be able to use the public toilets in Red Lion Square, Stamford, over the weekend (September 26-27) and into next week because the buidling will be closed for repairs.
The accessible toilet will still be open to those with radar keys.
A spokesman for South Kesteven District Council apologised for the closure but said it was not safe to allow public access until the repairs were complete.