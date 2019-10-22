A Stamford Welland Academy pupil has raised £365 for three town charities.

Stacey Tagg, 15, has been fundraising for more than four years to raise money for charitable causes and this year she's supporting Christchurch, the Rotary Christmas tree appeal and the lunch club at Morrisons.

In the past four years Stacey has helped with the Samaritan's Purse shoebox appeal and donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust. However, this time wanted to do something to help her own community.

Stacey Tagg with the tombola tickets

So, on Saturday (October 19) she held a tombola with more than 1,000 prizes which took up the space of two six-foot tables.

The tombola included prizes such as cuddly toys, make-up and chocolate biscuits.

Stacey made sure that there were things that would appeal to everyone.

Stacey Tagg with the wealth of prizes

Some of the prizes were donated and some were brought by Stacey, her mother Sally, and her sister.

Those left over will be used to raise more money through Stacey's JustGiving page.

Stacey wants to encourage other young people to help fundraise for people less fortunate than themselves who live locally.

She said: "It felt good because I knew I was helping people in the community.

Stacey Tagg with Linda Smith of Somerset choosing a ticket

"I wanted to do it because I knew it would mean the world to some people."

Stacey's mother, Sally, who has helped with the fundraising, said: "She's got a heart of gold."

