Commemorative sculptures have been installed around a village ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Lisa Lowe hosted a family fun day earlier this year to raise money for the Tommy soldier figures.

Thurlby residents turned out in force to take part in the event, which coincided with the Coronation of King Charles III. It raised enough money to pay for six sculptures and a number of poppy displays.

Villagers unveil Royal British Legion Tommy figures in Thurlby. Photo: Paul Marriott

Lisa said: “I love anything to do with the Royal British Legion and thought it would be lovely to have some Tommy figures in the village.”

The silhouettes were unveiled on Saturday and will remain in place for a month before going into storage.

Lisa added: “We’ve had some lovely comments from people who have seen them.”

Steve Broadbent, Richard Bill, Lisa Lowe and Gareth Derbyshire raised money for the Tommy figures. Photo: Paul Marriott

