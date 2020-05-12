Coronavirus lockdown: Former Stamford School pupil devises noise-blocking screen to help people working and studying from home
Published: 08:01, 12 May 2020
A young entrepreneur has devised a device to block out the sound of family members and pets while working from home.
Tom Charsley-Evans, 19, came up with the idea for the sound screen while struggling to study at his Rutland home under lockdown.
Backed by dad Peter, who runs his own business setting up business lounges in airports and conference centres, he sourced material from an Australian acoustics manufacturer.
