After years of being housebound, Tony Clewlow can get out again.

The 82-year-old suffered a stroke about 15 years ago, which affected his legs, making him housebound when his partner died in 2008.

Twice-married Tony has to rely on his son Dave to call in with the shopping, and rely on taxis to get out and about, which he says isn’t cheap.

Tony Clewlow (19828741)

Now, kind staff at Bloomsbury home care, who visit his home near Stamford’s Waitrose, raised funds to give Tony his independence back.

Cummins donated £800 to help buy a mobility scooter, helped by Scotgate Mobility in Stamford knocking £200 off the price.

The care staff made a surprise presentation at Stamford United Reform ed Church Hall in Broad Street on Monday.

On seeing his wheels, Tony wiped away a few years as he was helped off his wheelchair into his new pride and joy.

His reaction was: “It’s a biggun innit? It’s fantastic!”

The former plumber, who was born in Rugby, moved to the area to in the 1980s. He spends much time reading now but says he cannot wait to get out again.

“I have a door ramp, so I can sit outside but I just want to get out into the fresh air. I want to go to Burghley, do my own shopping. I will go to Lidl and get pork pies.”

Cummins plant manager Steve Earl thanked his staff for their fundraising, which the company match funds.

Tony Mead, of Scotgate Mobility, added: “We just hope this gives Tony the independence he needs.”