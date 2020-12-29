Stamford author Tony Tomlyn releases his first book, Peter's Wimshurst Machine
Published: 10:00, 29 December 2020
If anyone is qualified to write a novel about secret military inventions, it is retired engineer Tony Tomlyn.
While training at a rocket motor research company in the early 1960s he worked alongside scientists from Hitler’s secret weapons laboratory in Germany.
And as well as rubbing shoulders with the experts, much of Tony’s childhood was spent in the company of his inventive gardener uncle.