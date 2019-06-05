Tool thieves targetting vans during night raids

Two vans have been broken into by a thief trying to steal tools.

One, a Citroen van, was parked in Queen Street, Stamford, and had tools stolen from it.

The other was parked in Little Casterton Road and because the owner had emptied the van of valuables, nothing was taken by the thief.

Both vehicles were found broken into on Thursday morning last week and police are linking the two crimes.

Insp Ian Martin of Stamford police said:"This is a really good example of why people should remove valuables from their vehicles at night."

To report non-emergency incidents or to provide evidence to help solve a crime call police on 101.

