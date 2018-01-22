Tools stolen from three vans in Stamford

Have your say

Tools have been stolen from three vans in Stamford.

The thefts occurred between 8.30pm on Thursday (January 18) and 8am on Friday.

All the vans were parked in the Tobias Grove, Elizabeth Road and Essex Road areas of Stamford.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “ Over the last few weeks, we have seen a growing trend regarding theft from work vans. The offenders are opening the vans without a key and taking power tools from within. The vehicles typically being targeted are Ford Transit vans but other vans have been done too. The advice from the team would be to ensure you empty your vehicle at the end of each working day to minimise the risk of becoming a victim.”

If you have any information regarding these thefts call 101 quoting one of the following incident numbers:

Incident 50 of January 19 regarding the Elizabeth Road theft.

Incident 89 of January 19 in relation to the Tobias Grove incident.

And incident 150 of January 19 regarding the Essex Road theft.

If you have information call police on 101,