Hardware shop chain Toolstation will be opening a new branch in Stamford next week, creating seven new jobs.

The Stamford branch will be open on Monday at the Gwash Way Industrial Estate, in Ryhall Road, and will be Toolstation’s seventh opening of 2022.

It will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday, and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.