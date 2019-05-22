Top county cricketers Jake Ball and Luke Fletcher are the latest big names to be added to a popular tournament.

The Nottinghamshire pair will be appearing at Sportbash 2019 on Friday May 31 at Ketton Sports and Community Centre.

Zak Chappell, a former Stamford School pupil and Stamford Town cricketer, also plays for Nottinghamshire and will be attending the lunch.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: Jake Ball of England bowls during the Two Day tour match between the Cricket Australia CA XI and England at Richardson Park on December 10, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images) (10903168)

Former England player Dean Headley, organiser of Sportbash and director of cricket at Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get Jake, Luke and Zak for Sportbash 2019.

“Jake Ball is an established county bowler who has played for England and Luke Fletcher has been around the county circuit for a long time.

“It promises to be a great day out for all the family and will end with the new Eastern Premier Cup tournament that showcases local players with professionals both past and present.

“We’ve got so much for all the family to come down, have some fun and watch some great cricket.”

Former England stars Geraint Jones and Simon Jones will also be playing alongside other big names.

Two professionals will be drawn and allocated to supplement local players who will make up the bulk of the four teams in the Eastern Premier Cup which is a seven over a side competition.

These teams are the Stamford Bulls, Huntingdonshire Stags, Rutland and Leicestershire Foxes and the South Lincolnshire Lions,

There will be two semi-finals before the winners progress to the final where the inaugural Eastern Premier Cup will be up for grabs.

For more information and tickets, which cost £10 plus a 75p booking fee, www.dcrevents.co.uk/sportbash.