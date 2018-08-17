Top field of riders for Burghley Horse Trials

Gallery1 Click to view

An international field featuring some of the world's top riders is set to tackle a challenging course at this year's Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

The event, which takes place from August 30 to September 2 at Burghley House, features riders from 10 nations amongst the 100 strong entries.

Six previous winners taking part include Oliver Townend and Pippa Funnell from the UK; New Zealanders Andrew Nicholson, Mark Todd and Caroline Powell; and Rio Olympic team bronze medallist Chris Burton from Australia.

The top class field of riders will be competing for a first prize of £95,000 from a total prize pot of £300,000 in what is acknowledged to be the most technically challenging equestrian competition of its kind in the world.

A strong field of young debutants will also be competing this year.

Lincolnshire's Emily Prangnell will take on the course riding her 12 year old bay mare, DHI Beaunesse.

Emily, 26, said she was excited but also "terrified" to be competing in her first event.

"My aim is to finish in the top half of the field and anything better than that would be a bonus," she said.

"A lot of family and friends are coming along to watch and will be there to support me so I'm really looking forward to it."

Event director Elizabeth Inman said they were excited at the line up of riders.

"We are delighted to have such an exciting list of entries, ranging from Olympic and World Class medallists to the very best emerging talent from within the sport.

"We're also very excited to showcase (Captain) Mark Phillips' 2018 course, which will have an unusual twist this year."

Elizabeth said there would be a range of activities on the go to keep everyone entertained.

"We have a children's maze for the first time this year and on Sunday we will be commemorating the centenary of the end of World War One in the main arena.

"And let's not forget the shopping with over 600 retail outlets.

"The long range (weather) forecast is good for Burghley and there is lots and lots going on at the event this year."

Captain Phillips said despite the recent warm weather, the 6,350 metre long course was in good shape.

"The footing is fantastic," he said, adding they had been regularly watering the ground.

"All the years I've been here we have never known anything like this summer."

Captain Phillips said a "flyover" had been introduced for the first time, which allows organisers to reverse the direction in which participants ride from year to year.

"If you keep going around the same way the riders learn how to deal with the course," he said.

One of the event's favourites, Oliver Townend, has a choice of three from five entries, which include his last year’s winner Ballaghmor Class.

Oliver will, however, face some stiff competition from the New Zealand competitors who have a good track record at Burghley.

Riders from the land of the long white cloud have secured the winner’s trophy 13 times in the last 30 years and Mark Todd and Andrew Nicholson have both notched up five wins a piece.

Andrew has been crowned winner of Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials for three years in succession, on each occasion riding the famous and much loved and late lamented grey gelding ‘Avebury’.

He has also has uniquely achieved the unparalleled feat of five second placings as well as five third placings at Burghley.

Fellow New Zealander Tim Price will be looking to add to his trophy cabinet.

Tim has been in the top five placings at Land Rover Burghley in the past three years.

For more information on the event including opening times and ticket prices visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk