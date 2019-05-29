Top Tories in Lincolnshire, including defeated MEP Emma McClarkin, have demanded the Conservative Party delivers on Brexit.

Their comments follow the party trailing in third place locally behind the winning Brexit Party and the Liberal Democrats, who were runners up in the European Elections.

In South Kesteven, the Brexit Party scored 42.5 per cent of the vote, followed by the Liberal Democrats on 17.6 per cent (up 12 per cent) and the Conservative Party on 13.6 per cent (down 20.5 per cent).

Labour scored 6.1 per cent (down 7.5 per cent), the Greens gained 9.8 per cent (up 4.1 per cent) and UKIP scored just 4.7 per cent, down 31.6 per cent on their winning result when the European Elections were last held in 2014.

Coun Martin Hill (11369323)

Philip Sagar, former chairman of the Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association, told the Mercury he was not surprised by the results, calling it “an unofficial referendum on what the politicians have been doing.”

Mr Sagar, who is also association vice-president, said he believed the Conservative Party “would survive” such a defeat.

He added: “MPs of all parties have mishandled this (Brexit). Democracy must be respected.”

Former MEP Emma McClarkin, who was one of two East Midlands Tories who lost their places in the Brussels parliament took to social media to comment on her loss.

After describing herself as a ‘passionate Brexiteer,’ Ms McClarkin said the results on Sunday, were ‘sobering’ for herself and her party.

She said in a statement: “These were elections no-one wanted and the people’s frustration is clear.We must listen to those who feel unheard and unrepresented.”

“Democracy needs to be respected and Brexit must be delivered. We must bring an end to uncertainty and begin our future outside the European Union. One I believe to be incredibly bright.”

Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill praised Ms McClarkin and fellow former Conservative MEP Rupert Matthews, saying their defeats “were for reasons which were not their fault.”

Coun Hill, who is also a vice-president of the Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association, added: “Conservative supporters have sent our party a message in the clearest possible terms. We must leave the EU by 31 October with or without a deal. MP’s - please take heed.”

Stamford County Councillor Robert Foulkes, who is also chairman of Stamford Welland Conservatives, also tweeted: “Political suicide for the @Conservatives if they *don't* put WTO as government policy to exit by 31 Oct at the latest.”

In the East Midlands, of which Stamford is part of, The Brexit Party took three seats, Labour one and the Liberal Democrats one. The Conservatives and UKIP lost two seats each, leaving both with none.