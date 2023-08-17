Fifteen pupils at a town school secured a place at an Oxbridge university.

At Oundle School 26 per cent of all A-level grades awarded were A* or equivalent.

Sixty-three per cent of results received were A* to A and 83 per cent A* to B.

Oundle School. Photo: Google

Ten pupils achieved a full set of four A* grades, while a further twenty-one pupils achieved at least three A* grades.

Most Oundle School pupils have earned a place at one of their chosen universities including fifteen Oxford and Cambridge candidates.

Sarah Kerr-Dineen, headteacher, said: “Our 2023 leavers have excelled in their public examinations, despite the disruption to their education and lack of opportunity to sit formal GCSEs.

“These fine young people deserve to feel deeply proud of all that they have achieved both in these examinations and in the broader sphere of school life, to which they have contributed so much.

“They have set a wonderful example to their younger peers through their determination, hard work and outstanding commitment to making the most of every opportunity.”

Return to main results page.

If you would like to congratulate a pupil this exam season, contact our family announcements team on 01780 484830.