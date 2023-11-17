Hundreds of children joined in a short story competition held in memory of a five-year-old boy.

Helen and Pete Blythe from Stamford set up the Benedict Blythe Foundation in memory of their son with the aim of ensuring ‘every child can reach their learning potential’.

It follows Benedict’s sudden death at Barnack Primary School on December 1, 2021.

One of the workshops

As Benedict loved writing, a series of community events were held throughout the summer to inspire children to become storytellers.

More than 30 workshops were held throughout August and were attended by more than 300 children.

Helen said: ‘We are so pleased to have brought so much joy to children through the summer.

More than 30 workshops were held

“It was lovely to hear creative ideas bubbling out of them and children would leave the sessions wanting to go and write their stories down which is just what we hoped would happen.

“For some children telling stories is already a passion, but for some they associate it with worksheets and having to sit at a desk.

“The events were particularly special when they brought storytelling to life for children who never thought it was something for them – it totally changed the way they thought about themselves as children able to be creative and bring stories to life.”

All of the primary school aged children who attended the event were invited to submit a story.

Characters were brought to life

Judging was recently completed with the winner announced as six-year-old Leila Horton who wrote The Polar Bear’s Quest.

She has received £100 in book vouchers and her story has been published in today’s Rutland and Stamford Mercury.

Evelyn Andrews and Lily Jones were runners up.

A story competition was held by the Benedict Blythe Foundation

Helen said: “We were overwhelmed by the number of stories submitted and the quality of them was outstanding.

“The judging panel had a real challenge in selecting a winner because every entry was so wonderfully written and thought through.”

Helen and Pete have also been campaigning to change allergy laws in schools.

Leila writing her story with her polar bear Snow White

