You don’t need to turn into a Grinch to enjoy an environmentally friendly Christmas, writes Mandy Mackinnon of Stamford Climate Action Group.

With these eco-friendly tips, you won’t compromise on jollity and may even save money…

•

Mandy Mackinnon from Stamford Climate Action Group

•

Consider the carbon footprint of your gifts. Think books, toys without batteries, craft materials, food etc. Buying locally will reduce travel and Stamford and Rutland are full of shops that offer a wide choice of items. Give an experience such as cinema tickets or a meal out, or buy a charity gift card for that person who has everything.

•

Ways for an eco-friendly Christmas

•

Prepare home-made gifts if you have time, using recycled materials where possible. Inspired by the Great British Sewing Bee, see what you can do with recycled clothes/fabrics. Home cooked chutneys, biscuits and cakes will always be well received as that personal effort counts for a lot.

•

Try an alternative Christmas tree – if you have a large green houseplant use that, or put a garden trellis covered with ivy and decorations on the wall (see photo). Both these also save space at a time when it is at a premium. If you love a real tree, then buy a local one that has been cultivated sustainably or, better still, one that has roots so it can be planted out and used for years to come. Or you can recycle your Christmas tree afterwards, by signing up to a tree recycle scheme, such as the charity fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice (https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/tree-cycle/)