Bourne’s Got Talent held at Corn Exchange by Always Enough Foundation
An array of talent was on display at a show.
Bourne’s Got Talent, held at the Corn Exchange in Abbey Road, was the talk of the town on Friday (September 29).
The event was organised by The Always Enough Foundation which was set up by Rippingale couple Bea and Aisha Maskery.
Bea said: “The acts were really amazing.
“The judges had such a hard time deciding who would place.”
About 150 people bought tickets to watch the variety of performances, which included singing, dancing and a pirate ensemble.
Singer Mia French placed first, followed by dancer Peyton Teague and in third The Sleaford Landlubbers while Simon Young won the Mr Congeniality award.
There was a raffle and Bourne photographer Jason Richardson was on hand with his camera throughout the night snapping pictures.
Bourne’s Got Talent raised more than £450 for the Always Enough Foundation, which was set up by Bea and Aisha in memory of their friend Amanda Farquhar who took her own life in March.
Bea said: “It made me feel our foundation mattered and that’s what it’s all about.
“I’m trying to get as many people as possible to know who we are and what we do.
“We want to get our name out there.”
