An array of talent was on display at a show.

Bourne’s Got Talent, held at the Corn Exchange in Abbey Road, was the talk of the town on Friday (September 29).

The event was organised by The Always Enough Foundation which was set up by Rippingale couple Bea and Aisha Maskery.

Singer Jazmyn Maksymiw. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Bea said: “The acts were really amazing.

“The judges had such a hard time deciding who would place.”

About 150 people bought tickets to watch the variety of performances, which included singing, dancing and a pirate ensemble.

Sylwester Baldyzer, electric guitarist. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Singer Mia French placed first, followed by dancer Peyton Teague and in third The Sleaford Landlubbers while Simon Young won the Mr Congeniality award.

There was a raffle and Bourne photographer Jason Richardson was on hand with his camera throughout the night snapping pictures.

Bourne’s Got Talent raised more than £450 for the Always Enough Foundation, which was set up by Bea and Aisha in memory of their friend Amanda Farquhar who took her own life in March.

Bea said: “It made me feel our foundation mattered and that’s what it’s all about.

Dancer Peyton Teague was runner up. Photo: Jason Richardson.

“I’m trying to get as many people as possible to know who we are and what we do.

“We want to get our name out there.”

Dancer Lucy Smith. Photo: Jason Richardson.

The Sleaford Landlubbers, pirate ensemble. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Guitarist Tobias Robinson. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Singer Millie Hughes. Photo: Jason Richardson.

The winning moment with judge Miss Hannah Rack and Mia French. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Judges town councillor Paul Fellows, drag queen Miss Hannah Rack, dance teacher Zoe Darby, Beyond a Princess Owner Olivia Cutforth, winner Mia French, The Always Enough Foundation co-founder Bea Maskery, compere George Lacey and The Always Enough Foundation co-founder Aisha Maskery. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Singer Mia French who won the competition. Photo: Jason Richardson.

George Lacey, compere. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Singer Simon Young. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Olivia Cutforth, judge, giving critique. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Mia French, winner. Photo: Jason Richardson.

