A couple were back pushing pedals for two good causes.

Ali and Steve Gorman cycled 460 miles from their home in Whissendine to Paris in five days.

The former teachers aren’t strangers to pedalling for donations as in 2021 they completed a 1,263 mile ride from the Shetland Islands to Dover.

Steve Gorman cooking a meal while camping

Despite being a shorter distance than their previous fundraising mission, there were still many challenges to overcome.

Steve said: “It was quite tough going especially through the torrential downpour as we cycled through the heart of London barely able to see where we were going.”

The hardest part for the pair was the off-road section on the Pilgrims’ Way from Rochester to Ashford which due to heavy rain overnight had turned into ‘a bit of a mud bath’.

Ali Gorman in Paris

They finished the cycle at the Eiffel Tower in Paris before heading home.

“We were really impressed by all the cycle lanes and cycle traffic lights in central London, but it was all a little more chaotic in Paris,” said Ali.

“The highlight was all the pretty quiet lanes through France and the picturesque villages we rode through.”

Steve Gorman is a volunteer for Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes

They carried all of their camping equipment with them and braved the weather every night except one.

The ride raised more than £1,000 for Rutland mental health charity Pepper’s - A Safe Place and Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes.

Ali and Steve Gorman with the cheque

They are two charities close to Ali and Steve’s hearts as they are keen volunteers for both. Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes transports blood to where there is an immediate need but receives no funding and relies on volunteers, while Pepper’s offers regular drop-in sessions.