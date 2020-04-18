Home   News   Article

Stamford Sights and Secrets offer virtual tours during coronavirus lockdown celebrating the birth of William Cecil

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 16:00, 18 April 2020

Stamford Sights and Secrets is now offering virtual tours which delve deep into the town’s history.

Launched by Ruth Clewlow and Rachel Crowther last May, Stamford Sights and Secrets tours offer historical information about the town and some of its former residents.

To commemorate 500 years since the birth of William Cecil, first Lord Burghley, the pair put together a new set of tours.

