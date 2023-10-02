An information service for tourists will open for an extra month next year.

Stamford Visitor Centre has been based at the Corn Exchange in Broad Street since April, with volunteers on hand to provide directions and advice for visitors.

The team have also been operating a ‘meet and greet’ service from the town’s bus station, which Blue Badge Guide Jill Collinge says has been well received.

Jill Collinge

Their season ended at the end of September, but next year they will continue throughout October.

Jill said: “People have made wonderful comments about our presence at the bus station, saying they have never had that in other towns. Next year we hope to have tabards made for our volunteers to wear.”

Stamford town councillor Max Sawyer has approached South Kesteven District Council to ask whether a portable building could be positioned at the bus station as a base for the meet and greet volunteers.