An author who delved into the history of homes in Stamford has published another book - this time focusing on the architect who designed them.

While researching Stamford Tenants: a history of Rock Terrace and its occupants, published in 2020, John Daffurn uncovered a nugget of information.

It has been known all along that Richard Newcomb, the former proprietor of the Stamford Mercury, had Rock House and Rock Terrace built in the 1840s.

John Daffurn with his new book, George Glover (1812-1890) and his 2020 work, Stamford Tenants, which inspired it

But an 1845 court case to resolve a dispute between Newcomb and his builders provided John with the name of the architect - George Glover.

While seeking advice on an architectural feature of Rock House from a leading architectural historian, John was encouraged to flesh out his discovery by exploring Glover's life and work.

Using the British Newspaper Archives, historical papers and reports, he found out Glover was clerk of works for St Michael’s Church in Stamford High Street in 1836, a time when Newcomb was on the building committee. This was potentially where they met.

The front cover

John, who lives in Stamford, also believes The Clock House on the corner of Empingham Road and Casterton Road was designed by Glover.

“He was responsible for more than 40 projects,” said John.

“Some involved designing buildings and some making alterations. Most of his surviving buildings are now 'listed' because of their historical and architectural value.”

The result of John's research is a new book, George Glover (1812-1890) the unfulfilled potential of a Victorian architect. John concludes Glover could have moved on to greater projects, but the court case damaged his standing, speculation on the railways his finances, and he spent time in prison for debt.

A period in far-flung Lowestoft followed, where many of Glover’s designs can still be seen.

The architect was a something of a pioneer in some regards. As well as designing what is regarded as one of the finest Victorian buildings, in Rock House, he was also responsible for some of the first 'double glazing', which has proved a legacy few homeowners now would now want to be without.

The book has 57 illustrations, including colour photographs of Glover's buildings. It is on sale, priced £11.99, from Friday (November 4) at Walkers in Stamford High Street and in Oakham High Street.