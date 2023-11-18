A town band has attracted interest from a fanbase in South America.

Rutland-based punk, pop and ska band The Amber Squad were formed more than 40 years ago, but were recently asked for an interview by a Brazilian fanzine.

The Squad were interviewed by Carlos Prado from Facção Underground, based in São Paulo, and sent him a signed copy of their latest single.

Fanzine owner Carlos Pardo with his signed single

The Rutland band were asked for a Q and A with Brazilian music fanzine Faccao Underground

A full transcript of the Q and A is available in Portuguese and English on its Facebook page.

The band is also gearing up for a return to Stamford on Friday, December 1 when they play the Voodoo Lounge at Mama Liz’s for the first time.

The show will include all their single releases, including (I Can’t) Put My Finger On You, Can We Go Dancing?, and the recent vinyl single After All These Years as well as tracks from their back catalogue and some classic standards.

The reformed Amber Squad performing last year

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, The Amber Squad became popular locally and beyond, gigging regularly up and down the country and receiving Radio 1 airplay on the John Peel Show.

After several independent label record releases, they called it a day in 1985, but reformed again in 2015 to play gigs and charity fundraisers.

The current line-up includes original band members Richard (Dick) Beechey (vocals), Paul (Magic) Fairey (guitar), and Graham (Tuzzy) Tyers (drums), augmented by well-known local bassist Gary Tyler who recently replaced Steve (Dubber) Rawlings when he moved away.

The Amber Squad received airplay by legendary broadcaster John Peel

After All These Years is available from Detour Records online at www.detourrecords.co.uk, and a limited number of signed copies will also be on sale at The Voodoo Lounge on the night.