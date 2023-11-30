Spalding and Stamford Halifax branches set to close in 2024
Bank bosses have announced that a town Halifax branch is set for closure.
The Stamford location, in High Street, is destined to close on March 14 next year – one of 22 Halifax branches set to be axed by parent company Lloyds Banking Group in 2024.
The nearby branch in Bridge Street, Spalding will also shut – with a April 18 closure date.
In both towns, customers have been promised they will get access to a ‘community banker’. These are people tasked with helping people in places with no local branch by offering banking services and account support from a dedicated space in a community venue or banking hub.
Further details of this are not yet available.
The firm says that more than four in five customers regularly use online banking – with branch visits falling by an average of 53% in the last five years across the branches earmarked for closure.
Lloyds Banking Group will be closing 45 branches in total – 19 Lloyds Bank, 22 Halifax and 4 Bank of Scotland outlets - between March 2024 and November 2024.
A Lloyds Banking Group spokesman said: “The way customers choose to bank with us has changed rapidly in recent years, and we now offer a wide range of options for their everyday banking needs.
“This includes our mobile app, online and over the phone. Customers can also bank with us through the Post Office, in a Banking Hub or by speaking to a Community Banker. All colleagues will be offered other roles across our business.”
What do you think? Is the loss of the local branch a blow? Post your comments below or email andrew.brookes@iliffepublishing.co.uk