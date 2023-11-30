Bank bosses have announced that a town Halifax branch is set for closure.

The Stamford location, in High Street, is destined to close on March 14 next year – one of 22 Halifax branches set to be axed by parent company Lloyds Banking Group in 2024.

Halifax's Stamford branch, in High Street

The nearby branch in Bridge Street, Spalding will also shut – with a April 18 closure date.

In both towns, customers have been promised they will get access to a ‘community banker’. These are people tasked with helping people in places with no local branch by offering banking services and account support from a dedicated space in a community venue or banking hub.

Further details of this are not yet available.

Spalding's Halifax branch is in a prominent location in Bridge Street (Google Maps)

The firm says that more than four in five customers regularly use online banking – with branch visits falling by an average of 53% in the last five years across the branches earmarked for closure.

Lloyds Banking Group will be closing 45 branches in total – 19 Lloyds Bank, 22 Halifax and 4 Bank of Scotland outlets - between March 2024 and November 2024.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesman said: “The way customers choose to bank with us has changed rapidly in recent years, and we now offer a wide range of options for their everyday banking needs.

“This includes our mobile app, online and over the phone. Customers can also bank with us through the Post Office, in a Banking Hub or by speaking to a Community Banker. All colleagues will be offered other roles across our business.”

