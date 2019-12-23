Stamford town centre is packed with people doing last-minute Christmas shopping.

Drivers are facing delays getting in and out of town and are struggling to park due to car parks being full.

People visiting Morrisons and Waitrose have been queueing back onto Uffington Road, Ryhall Road and West Street.

Christmas shoppers in Stamford town centre

There are also queues over the town bridge and along St Mary's Street, East Street and Scotgate.

Some ranges of Christmas cards in Card Factory have sold out.

