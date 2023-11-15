Having fought fiercely to regain its independence as a county in 1997, Rutland found itself renamed again this week – but only for a day.

People travelling into Uppingham on Tuesday were greeted with a new sign welcoming them to the county of Weetabixshire.

Luckily for proud Rutlanders it was only a temporary measure as part of a promotional campaign for the cereal brand.

A sign for Weetabixshire appeared in Uppingham. Photo: Michael Leckie/PA Wire

The company has launched a petition to create its own county, taking in a 50-mile radius from the Weetabix mills at Burton Latimer in Northamptonshire.

The sign appeared opposite Uppingham Dental and Implant Clinic in Ayston Road to mark the proposed county line. Two more were installed at Burton Latimer and St Neots.

Rutland County Council granted permission for the sign to be installed temporarily while promotional films were made.