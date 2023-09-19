A family business has come up trumps at the National Pest Awards 2023.

MozzyMak Pest Control, from Bourne, was named Sole Trader of the Year at the awards ceremony in London.

Having previously worked for a pest control company, Jo Cooke-Symak decided to go it alone and set up the business four years ago.

Jo Cooke-Symak set up her pest control business four years ago

“I’m thrilled to win such an award when I was up against all of the pest control companies around the UK,” said Jo.

“I love my job, and to be told over 50 customers recommended me for the award is very humbling.”

The award recognises the rapid growth in the business which provides pest control across Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Jo with fellow winners at the awards ceremony in London

“I started doing a few domestic jobs which then escalated to now having over 75 contracts, covering agricultural, industrial and domestic,” Jo added.

“The majority of my work has been gained through recommendations which I’m very grateful for.”