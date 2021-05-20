A café owner has vowed that she won’t ‘give up without a fight’ as vandals continue to target her business.

Susan Robins has owned The Traveller’s Rest Café in Sheep Market, Stamford, for 13 years but in recent years has been effected by an increase of anti-social behaviour.

She said: “This has been going on for a while. Before lockdown they smashed all of my windows.

Susan Robins, owner of the Traveller's Rest Café, with her vandalised planters

“Each week I’m trying to put lovely flower arrangements out so when people come to the town it looks nice but they’ve been breaking them off.

“It’s awful. I try my best but I’m getting nowhere.”

Susan believes it is youths who are responsible for the damage and noted that she has seen groups of up to 70 people flouting Covid-19 rules to gather at the weekends.

Susan has also discovered human faeces on the doorstep and noticed that people had been urinating on her door.

“Since the lockdown I have never known it to be so bad,” she said.

“It’s rife up here on a Friday and Saturday with youngsters.

“It’s just terrible, I don’t want to give up without a fight but sometimes when they break stuff I think ‘is it worth it?’”

The Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers have been helping keep an eye out for the vandals.