A historic town centre building has been hit for the second time this year.

On Thursday night last week (December 22), a vehicle hit the HSBC bank on the corner of Stamford High Street and Red Lion Square.

The strike has caused part of the building to fracture and crumble.

A lorry hit the HSBC building on Stamford High Street

It was hit in the same place in April and at the time was cornered off by police due to the risk of falling debris.

Stamford Town Councillor Shaun Ford is calling for more to be done to stop buildings being damaged.

"This beautiful gothic revival building has stood on this site for 150 years without incident and then, in the space of six months, has been been severely damaged by vehicles on two separate occasions," he said.

Coun Ford believes ANPR surveillance with the imposition of heavy fines on drivers who cause damage to buildings could help solve the problem.

The bank's Stamford branch is set to close in May next year which will leave the building vacant.

