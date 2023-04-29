An elegant Grade II listed building situated in Stamford’s town centre on the cobbled street of Barn Hill has gone on the market.

This charming period property has lovely characteristics throughout with tall ceilings, sash windows and open fireplaces, features two spacious reception rooms, a modern kitchen and utility room, as well as a large cellar and two downstairs cloakrooms.

On the first floor, there are two light and spacious bedrooms and two well-appointed bathrooms. Outside, there is a generous rear garden featuring a summer house with views of All Saint’s Church.

Barn Hill in Stamford is on the market with Newton Fallowell. Photo: Newton Fallowell

On entering the property through the bespoke wooden front door, you are greeted by a grand entrance hall with stairs leading to the first floor. The hallway leads directly to a large living room with elegant period features, marble fireplace and dual sash windows.

Access to the lower ground floor cellar can be found through one of the downstairs cloakrooms, located off the hall. A large dining room with views of the garden benefits from high ceilings, open fireplace and sash windows creating an abundant feeling of space.

Barn Hill in Stamford is on the market with Newton Fallowell. Photo: Newton Fallowell

Completing downstairs is a bespoke fitted kitchen with a wealth of units, integrated appliances, and granite worktops. A separate utility room provides access to the garden and a second downstairs cloakroom.

On the first floor, the large landing is flooded with natural light and connects two well balanced double bedrooms and the family bathroom with separate shower and bath. The master bedroom has a great sense of space and light, enjoying peaceful views over the garden and benefiting from a separate dressing room with built in wardrobes and its own four piece en-suite bathroom.

Barn Hill in Stamford is on the market with Newton Fallowell. Photo: Newton Fallowell

Outside, at the side of the property is gated access leading to a courtyard seating area and generous landscaped garden including lawn, mature borders, and vegetable patch.

Barn Hill in Stamford is on the market for £799,950 with Newton Fallowell. For more details or to arrange a viewing call 01780 754530.