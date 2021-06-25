A powercut has left a number of properties without electricity in Stamford.

The low voltage incident has resulted in 27 properties being without power near the town centre.

Postcodes affected include: PE9 2YQ, PE9 2YB, PE9 2EW, PE9 2FX, PE9 2YE, PE9 2YF.

Western Power Distribution van

The incident was first reported to Western Power Distribution at 7.49am this morning (June 25), with the electricity distribution company expecting to have all power returned by 1pm this afternoon.