The Stamford Post has gained planning approval to stay open an extra half-hour, including until 1.30am at the weekend.

JD Wetherspoon applied to South Kesteven District Council to vary a condition it won on appeal in 2013 for extended opening hours.

The pub, based in the former premises of the Stamford Mercury at 7 Sheep Market, has operated since 2015.

It currently opens from 8am to midnight Sunday to Thursday and from 8am to 1am the following morning during Friday and Saturday. The beer garden opens from 8am to 11pm.

In its application, JD Wetherspoon told SKDC the move would bring the opening hours in line with its standard opening hours. The outside area would be unaffected.

A council report said the extra trading time would not significantly harm the street scene or character of the Conservation Area. A noise impact assessment from JD Wetherspoon also showed no harm to nearby homes.