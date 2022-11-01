A town centre road is set to close for up to three days while work is carried out.

Wharf Road in Stamford is due to be closed from tomorrow (Wednesday, November 2) and could stay shut until the weekend.

The closure will be in place while Anglian Water carries out maintenance works.

Wharf Road will be closed

Drivers have been warned that delays are likely.

Global Surveys on behalf of Anglian Water is also carrying out surveys across the town to enhance its sewer records and has warned residents that workers may need to access their property.

They will be carrying Anglian Water identification cards and anyone in any doubt about someone wanting access to their property should take the the identification number on the card, then close the front door and use their own phone to call the water company's bogus caller service on 0800 145145 for verification.