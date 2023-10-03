Two town centre roads will shut while drains are cleared.

Blocked drains in Scotgate and Casterton Road, Stamford have piqued the interest of Lincolnshire County Council.

A highways team will jet and clean the drains in the area on Sunday (October 8).

Scotgate, Stamford

The two roads will be closed while this work is taking place.

Residents have been sent letters advising them not to park in Casterton Road or Scotgate on Sunday, and cones will be put out to ensure the gullies can be accessed.

This follows complaints from business owners in Scotgate about the blocked drains, which caused flooding earlier this year.

The blocked drains in Casterton Road, Stamford

