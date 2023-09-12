The owner of an American diner and live music venue is selling the business after deciding to take early retirement.

The Iron Horse Ranch House in Market Deeping has become a hub for community life since it was established 15 years ago.

Owner Richard Swinscoe initially wanted to create a place for bikers to meet, but ill health has forced him to step down from the business he loves.

The Iron Horse Ranch House in Market Deeping is for sale. Photo: Google Maps

He said: “It has been a really tough decision to sell the business after so many happy years and we are so grateful to have made so many lifelong friends from all over the country and the local community.

“My health has deteriorated badly over the last few years and at 65 years old, it will not improve. After long discussions with my family and staff, now is the time to sell to younger more energetic owners who can take the well-known Iron Horse Ranch House brand to the next level.

“We have a great team here and they deserve a more dynamic owner to drive the business forward to its full potential to franchise.”

The High Street venue will continue to operate as usual until new owners are found, with all bookings and events going ahead as planned.

Under Richard’s ownership the Iron Horse Ranch House has hosted hundreds of bands and musicians, taking advantage of the venue’s three stages and a marquee with space for 500 guests. It has also hosted civic events, dog shows and indoor markets over the years.

Richard hopes to find new owners who will continue with such events.

He added: “After more than 10 years of living the dream it will be hard to sell up and fully retire, but we are determined to find a buyer that wants to make this business even more successful and provide our hugely valued customers and staff with even more of what they love and enjoy.

“It would break my heart to sell to a food-only restaurant owner and I think the local community, live music lovers and bikers who have supported us for so long would be very disappointed if I did.”